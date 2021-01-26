Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person last seen in Burton.

Officials say family members reported Rashad Delaney missing on Jan. 20. They are concerned for his well-being.

Rashad was last seen on Jan. 15 at their home on Clarence J. Simmons Lane, the family said, adding that he frequents northern and southern Beaufort County.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office did not provide his age.

Anyone with information on Rashad’s location is urged to call 911.