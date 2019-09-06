Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating man wanted for sexual assault on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they received information on the location of Codrian Smalls.

Beaufort County and state law enforcement are responding to the Lands End and Seaside Road area searching for Smalls. Motorists and residents of the area should expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to not approach Smalls if they see him and to call 911 right away.

____________________

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Sheriff’s officials are advising the public of a man, 24-year-old Codrian Smalls, wanted for the sexual assault of a woman on St. Helena Island last week.

On Aug. 29, deputies responded to a residence in the Lands End community of St. Helena Island where a burglary and sexual assault were reported. The victim, a woman, said she was confronted inside of her home by a man she did not know, who was armed with a handgun.

The victim reported that she was held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted for several hours. The suspect then stole a handgun from her bedroom and fled the scene.

Sheriff’s Office investigators identified the subject as 24-year-old Codrian Smalls, and he remains at large.

Officials are asking for information from the public on Smalls’ whereabouts. He lives on St. Helena Island. He is five foot nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Codrian Smalls is wanted for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who sees Smalls should not approach him, and should contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.