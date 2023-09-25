BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the 1995 murder of Kissimmee resident Maria Telles-Gonzales.

Although Maria’s body was found in South Carolina, investigators believe that Maria was murdered in Florida and then her killer transported her body to Yemassee, South Carolina.

Maria was a wife and mother of three who was killed at the age of 36. Maria’s remains went unidentified for about 27 years until cold case investigator Bob Bromage and the South Carolina Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner announced they had successfully identified the remains as belonging to Maria Telles-Gonzales in December 2022.

Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Investigators have identified a possible witness, only known as Carlos, who may have been a resident in Orlando.

According to investigators, the following 1995 photos of Carlos as well as age-progression images may help the public identify the man.

Carolis is Hispanic and believed to be between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall. Investigators also reported that spoke Spanish as well as very good English.

If you have information about the murder of Maria Telles-Gonzalez or the identity or whereabouts of Carlos, please contact Beaufort County cold case investigator Bob Bromage at 843-816-8013.