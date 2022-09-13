LOBECO, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking the public’s help with locating a missing man.

Demille Parker Sr., 43, was last seen in the Lobeco area by his girlfriend in the early morning hours on Sept. 11. There is concern for his well-being.

Parker is described as 5’11”, and weighing 215 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gray GMC Sierra with South Carolina plate PNC255.

Anyone with information regarding Parker and his whereabouts is asked to call Corporal Adam Kremer at 843-255-3294 or the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 843-524-2777.