BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) —The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing Lobeco man safely on Monday afternoon.

Quincy D. Delaney was reported missing by family members after he was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 31, at his Morgan Rd. home in Lobeco around 2:00 p.m.

He was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 1, after loved ones said they were concerned for his well-being.