UPDATE: BCSO says Elijah was found safe and unharmed shortly after he disappeared.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is currently searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen leaving Westbury Park in Bluffton.

Elijah Cleveland disappeared shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Police describe Elijah as having curly hair, standing about 6’2″ and weighing about 156 lbs. with hazel eyes. Elijah was last wearing a dark green hooded shirt with AERONYC on the front of it with black jeans and black Jordans.

Authorities say that they are concerned for his safety due to a medical condition.

If you see Elijah or have any related information please call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.