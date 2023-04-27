HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” suspect on the loose.

Mitchell was arrested and charged in violent crimes incident back in 2017

Sharkee Mitchell is wanted on charges of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The 32-year-old is a convicted felon, now accused of threatening his own relatives with a gun at their Hilton Head Island home last week.

If you know where Mitchell may be, call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Sgt Adams at 843-255-3415 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 843-554-1111.