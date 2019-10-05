Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office offers reward for information in 8-year-old cold case

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released information relating to an eight year old cold case in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

On Oct. 5, 2011, Julius Chaplin, 44, was found dead in his driveway at 172 Fripp Point Road in St. Helena at 10 p.m. Investigations show Chaplin had left his home to go for a walk, and shortly after, gunshots were heard by witnesses. Chaplin was found to have been shot multiple times.

A car was heard speeding off after the shots were fired, but no witnesses were able to give a description. One person of interest has been identified as Joe Washington, who was murdered the following day.

The sheriff’s office said all credible leads in this case have been exhausted, and it is being declared cold.

Any information could be a missing link needed to solve this case, so a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Officials are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact Major Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.