Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking to ID 3 suspects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify three suspects wanted in separate crimes.

The pictured subject above is wanted for a theft that occurred on March 23 between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Video surveillance captured the suspect taking a Craftsman generator from a Century Fire Protection truck located at 29 William Pope Dr. in Okatie.

The pictured subject above is wanted for shoplifting on March 24 at Home Depot on 20 Gateway Village Rd. in Bluffton. The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white male, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. The suspect left the parking lot in a silver four-door Volvo.

The pictured subject above is wanted for theft of a Ryobi pressure washer on Feb. 19 around 12:25 p.m. The theft occurred at Burton Wells Recreation Center on 1 Middleton Recreation Dr. in Beaufort, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on any of the three subjects is asked to call BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.