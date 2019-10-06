Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for leads in 2011 cold case murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information about a cold case murder.

On Oct. 6, 2011, Joe Washington, 32, was found dead inside of his car after it hit a utility pole and caught on fire around 11:30 p.m. near 88 Folly Road in St. Helena.

Further investigation revealed Washington died as a result of a gunshot wound. He is believed to have been shot, then sped off the road into the pole.

A handgun was found in his car that forensically matched one of the guns used in the murder of Julius Chaplin the night before. The two incidents are believed to be related. BCSO is offering a reward for information in that case as well.

Read more about Julius Chaplin’s cold case murder HERE.

The sheriff’s office said all credible leads in this case have been exhausted, and it is being declared cold.

Any information could be a missing link needed to solve this case, so a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Officials are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact Major Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.