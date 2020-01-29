Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving cold cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Amid daily crime calls, law enforcement agencies in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are working to solve cases that have gone cold.

Just this week, Savannah Police held a press conference asking for the public’s help to solve 2019 cold cases.

Over in the Lowcountry, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has over 20 cold case homicides dating back to the early 1970s and seven missing persons cold cases. Details on each of the cases can be viewed online here.

The Cold Case Division has operated since 1999 and is now overseen by Major Bob Bromage.

He says new developments in forensic technology have helped provide new evidence, or even solve, some of the cold cases.

Those with credible information can receive a reward of up to $5,000 if they submit a tip to the authorities.

Anyone with tips or information about any cold case should contact Bromage directly at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or his email at robertb@bcgov.net.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.