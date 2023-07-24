BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office wants everyone to know about a new crime in the area — it’s called “jugging.”

Investigators say crooks wait in bank parking lots to see who may have come out with a large amount of cash.

Targets usually are people on payday like construction supervisors, managers, or workers.

Then criminals follow them to a local store, wait for them to leave their car, and break into it to steal the cash.

Deputies say it happened at least three times in our area recently.

“Don’t come outside the bank with a large envelope that people can see you have just done this large withdrawal,” said Lt. Eric Calendine of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department. “Be mindful of where you are going, who might be around. Don’t leave the money in the vehicle because it’s definitely a target and opportunity for criminals to get that money.”

Lt. Eric Calendine of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says this is something that’s been around the country for years, and while we haven’t seen any violence yet, he is concerned about how it may escalate.

“Criminals were actually robbing people as they went to their house, instead of just breaking into cars, they were robbing people for money several blocks away from where they withdrew it.”

“So that’s the concern? That it could escalate.”

“Yes.”

The criminals are usually in a white van or SUV, but other than that investigators don’t have many clues about who they are or how they choose their victims.