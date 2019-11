BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the pictured stolen vehicle, a black 2015 Toyota Avalon (SC REJ182).

The vehicle was stolen from Bluestone Apartments in Bluffton between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 21, 2019.

If you have any information in reference to the stolen vehicle please contact Ssgt. Calendine at (843)-255-3427 or Beaufort Dispatch at (843)-524-2777.