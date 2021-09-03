Beaufort County police search for road rage suspect who allegedly fired gun at car

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident in Bluffton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident occurred on Cape Jasmine Road near Cotton Grass Lane just after 5 p.m. Friday. A woman told BCSO that a white Sedan pulled out in front of her and nearly hit her car.

The woman says a man stopped his car, pulled out a pistol and shot her car after she honked her horn. BCSO says she was not injured.

BCSO describes the suspect as a Black man in his early 20’s and said he drove towards Gibbet Road. Police ask anyone with information to call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.