BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Shealya Lee, 17 years old, was last seen leaving her residence in Beaufort, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 a.m. with a friend in a truck in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Lee, please contact SGT Seronka at 843-255-3407 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Please reference case 19S190232.