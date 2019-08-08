Beaufort County officials asking public for help locating 15-year-old runaway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old runaway.

Shedarren Washington’s family reported him a runaway in Burton Monday night. He left his home that afternoon and has not been seen since.

Shedarren is a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “Nike” in white letters on the front and denim shorts.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Shedarren Washington—or who comes into contact with him—is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.