BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Three people were left without a home after a mobile home fire in Beaufort Wednesday.

Just after 5 p.m. yesterday, Burton and MCAS firefighters, along with county EMS responded to a reported house fire in the Hilanda Mobile Home Park after a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a mobile camper fully involved in flames, with the fire extended into the side of the residence. Fire crews began extinguishing the camper fire and entering the home to search for victims but found the home clear.

The residents of the home heard loud popping and escaped unaware it was on fire. The home had smoke alarms but they were inoperable.

The fire was extinguished, but the camper and home were both heavily damaged.

A family of two adults and a child were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire is still under investigation. Burton FD has planned a smoke alarm drive for the Hilanda Mobile Home Park in the coming days. Firefighters will go door-to-door in the community to offer free smoke alarms and installation to residents.

The Burton Fire District says this was the third house fire over the past two days. On the evening of March 7, Burton fire crews responded to two back-to-back house fires in less than 15 minutes. A cooking fire in Seabrook with minor damages and the other involved an attached garage in the Pleasant Farms community caused by a spreading yard debris fire that was not properly extinguished. A properly working smoke alarm alerted the family of the single-story home in Pleasant Farms which sustained heavy fire damage to the garage.

Fire officials stated the smoke alarms not only saved the residents but helped firefighters also save the home. Burton firefighters also responded to two brush fires, four trash fires, and one vehicle fire during this time period.