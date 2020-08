BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, officers charged Jharaun Montyce Washington, 22, of Beaufort County with murder.

SLED says the murder charges are linked to the shooting death of Donovan Hay in Hardeeville on April 22.

The Hardeeville Police Department requested SLED’s help in the investigation.

Washington was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.