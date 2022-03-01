BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A scam where victims are asked to download an app that takes their banking and personal information has emerged, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Victims say they received a text message to their mobile phone advising that they will be charged for an Amazon purchase. In the text, victims are provided with a toll-free telephone number to cancel the purchase.



The victims, who never made the Amazon purchase, called the toll-free number to cancel the charges. When they called the number to cancel the order, a person impersonating an Amazon employee connects them to someone impersonating an Amazon fraud specialist.

The supposed fraud specialist, directs victims to download the Anydesk Remote app to their phones, so that the fraud specialist can assist in cancelling the transactions.



The Anydesk Remote app provides the impersonator with access to the victim’s phone, which includes bank and other accounts stored on the device. Once access is granted through the app, the impersonators then steal various amounts of money from the victims.

Authorities are urging residents to never download an app that provides access to your mobile phones or other devices as it will result in fraud.

If you receive a text message that you are not familiar with, do not respond. If you have concerns with a purchase or charge, companies such as Amazon have legitimate customer service numbers to call.



If you feel like you have fallen victim of a scam, deputies ask you to please contact law enforcement to report it.