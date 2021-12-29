Beaufort County deputies searching for suspect fled from court order

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A suspect fled from Beaufort County deputies serving a court order Wednesday afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says deputies were attempting to serve the order on Lake Linden Dr around 4:15 p.m. Deputies describe the suspect as a white man, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing a gray tank top and khaki shorts.

He was armed with a knife when deputies saw him, but deputies are not aware if he still is. BCSO asks anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.