Beaufort County deputies searching for suspect accused of armed robbery at landscaping nursery

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Employees at a Burton landscaping nursey were robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO deputies are searching the area with bloodhounds and warn residents to expect an increased police presence for the next several hours. The nursery is located on Old Jericho Road.

The suspect is described as a balding African-American man in his 40’s, with brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing around 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a bleached stained black t-shirt and shorts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.