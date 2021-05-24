Beaufort County Deputies searching for shoplifting suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies are searching for a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect shoplifted two cases of beer from a Food Lion on 350 Shanklin Rd. The incident occurred on May 21 around 5:40 p.m., according to BCSO.

Police describe him as a Black male, wearing a red shirt, jeans and a white mask. Police say he left the grocery store in a 2000 to 2003 red convertible Chrysler Sebring.

Police ask anyone with information to identify the suspect to call 843-255-3211 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.