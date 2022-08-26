BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Deputies are searching for a woman who family members say they haven’t spoken to in more than two weeks.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Brenda Carman, 59, last spoke to her family on Aug. 9. Her family members reported her missing on Aug. 22.

BCSO says Carman is 5-foot-9, weighs 135 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. Carman might be in a gray Hyundai Sonata with a South Carolina plate that reads SRE108. The car also has front end damage, BCSO said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Weich at 843-255-3313 or the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.