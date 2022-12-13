BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

He might also be wearing a t-shirt that reads “Youmans Painting” and light-colored stonewashed jeans, BCSO said. The car he could be driving is a light blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata with a South Carolina tag VSL375.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.