Photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old girl was reported as a runaway in Beaufort County Monday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Nikayla Seabrooks left her Nettle Lane home in Dale overnight. Her safety is a concern, BCSO said.

Deputies say Seabrooks is African-American, 5’06” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes but deputies do not have a clothing description.

BCSO asks anyone with information to call 911.