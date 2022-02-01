Beaufort County deputies search for man suspected of stealing jewelry

Mug shot of Christopher Pittman provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man suspected of stealing jewelry from a Hilton Head Island Home in January.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has issued a warrant for Christopher Pittman, 27, charged with grand larceny. Investigators have yet to find Pittman.

BCSO described Pittman as a white man, with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds.

Deputies urge anyone who knows where Pittman is or sees him to call 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.