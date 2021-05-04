Beaufort County Deputies looking for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 27-year-old man.

Dominique Capers, was reported missing and endangered Tuesday. The Burton man was involved in a motor vehicle accident last night and was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Capers was released around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen or heard of since. His family said they’re concerned for his safety.

Capers is African-American, 6’01” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies have no clothing description.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

