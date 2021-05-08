Beaufort County Deputies charge woman with attempted murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies charged a woman with attempted murder in a nightclub shooting on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the victim was shot outside a Dunnagans Alley nightclub. The victim was transported to Hilton Head Hospital and then was flown to Savannah Memorial for more treatment, according to BSCO Deputies.

Danielle Carpenter, 25, was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, BCSO said. The shooting occurred around 1:45 Saturday morning.

The Bluffton woman fired the shots and then fled the scene in a vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies on patrol saw Carpenter’s vehicle traveling on U.S. 278 in the greater Bluffton area and conducted a traffic stop to identify her. A handgun was found in her car during the search, according to BCSO.

Carpenter was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The victim’s condition is unknown.