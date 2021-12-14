Beaufort County deputies arrest suspect in kidnapping, robbery at convenience store

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man in connection to a Dec. 2 kidnapping at an Okatie convenience store.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Anthony Gibson, 49, was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and strong arm robbery. Gibson was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Gibson is accused of asking the woman for a ride to Ridgeland and threatening her with a gun, BCSO says. When Gibson was getting out of the car after the woman drove him from the Callawassie General Store to Ridgeland, he asked for $20. The woman was unharmed.

BCSO says Gibson was at the store for a while, approached others and may have asked them for rides as well.