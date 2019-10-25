Beaufort Co. woman gets 30 years in prison for killing disabled neighbor

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry woman has been sentenced for murder in connection with her disabled neighbor’s death in 2016.

Courtney Brock, 25, of Burton, was found guilty this week by a Beaufort County jury for Teresa Seigler’s murder. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In December 2016, officials found Siegler’s body while they were responding to a fire at her home on Falls Road in Burton. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities say she was killed shortly after filling her prescriptions for pain medication.

“Teresa had chronic pain and a number of prescriptions,” said Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case, adding, “Brock was one of the people Seigler befriended, and she took ultimate advantage of the situation.”

Brock is the second defendant to be convicted in this case. 38-year-old David Walls was sentenced to 40 years in prison back in April.

Brock and Walls were apprehended in Marlboro County two days after Seigler’s death. Among the items in their possession were Seigler’s bank card and bottles of her prescription medicine.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old John Priester is set to go to trial next year. He faces charges of murder and second-degree arson in Seigler’s death.

Two juveniles have also been charged with setting the fire but were not charged in the murder.