Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in burglary, sexual assault

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for Codrian Smalls, a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her for hours.

Thursday night, deputies responded to a residence in the Lands End community of St. Helena Island to a report of the burglary and sexual assault.

According to BCSO, the victim said she was confronted inside her residence Thursday afternoon by an unknown subject described as an African American male, armed with a handgun.

The victim reported that she was held at gunpoint by the subject and sexually assaulted over a period of several hours.

Prior to fleeing her residence, the victim reported the subject stole a handgun from her bedroom.

The sheriff’s office processed the victim’s residence for forensic evidence, interviewed witnesses and set out to identify and locate the unknown subject.

Investigators were able to identify the unknown subject this afternoon as Smalls, a 24-year-old from St. Helena Island and met with a Beaufort County magistrate to present the facts of the case.

After review, the magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of Smalls for Criminal Sexual Conduct first degree.

BCSO personnel have attempted to locate Codrian Smalls but he is still at large.

The sheriff’s office is asking for information on Smalls’ whereabouts. He’s described as:

5’9″

Approximately 150 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Smalls is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.