BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Dale woman.

Cartina Jefferson, 50, was last seen at her Kinloch Road residence in Dale at around 3:30 am, wearing black joggers and a blue jacket.

Jefferson was reported missing earlier today by family members who are concerned for her well-being.

She is 5’8 and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Jefferson or who knows of her whereabouts should call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.