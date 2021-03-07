Beaufort Co Sheriff’s Office investigates Saturday night shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C.—Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an outdoor party on Delaney Circle in Seabrook at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies arrived and secured the scene. Officers learned that there had been an exchange of gunfire involving multiple people and three men were wounded during the incident.

Two of the wounded men were driven by personal vehicle to the Gray Hill fire station and then transported by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH). The other man was driven by a personal vehicle to BMH.

Due to the severity of their wounds, the three were transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. As of Sunday morning, they remain hospitalized.

Overnight, Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence. As of this time, no subjects have been charged in the incident.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

