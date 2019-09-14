UPDATE: Beaufort County officials identify victim in fatal shooting early Friday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Beaufort County officials have identified the victim of an early morning shooting that happened Friday.
Beaufort County Coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Reginald D. Chaplin.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or Lance Corporal Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
______________
BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WSAV) -According to the Beaufort County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to reported gunshots in the area of Coinbow Loop at approximately 5:00 am Friday morning. At the scene deputies located a deceased male victim.
Investigators are currently on scene, and a heavy law enforcement presence can be expected in the area throughout the day.
The Sheriffs Office plans to release more information as the investigation progresses.