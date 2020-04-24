Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating stolen vehicles

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating two stolen vehicles out of Bluffton.

The first vehicle is a red 2003 Mercedes CLK320 with a black convertible top.

The second vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra.

The BCSO says thieves stole both vehicles from the area of Browns Bluff Lane Friday between 4:00 a.m.. and 4:10 a.m.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicles please contact LCpl Hunt at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 where you can stay anonymous and possibly earn a reward.