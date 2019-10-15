Beaufort Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying suspect caught on camera breaking into car

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released the image of a man they say broke into a vehicle on Hilton Head Island. The Sheriff’s Office asks the public for help in identifying the person.

The BCSO says the suspect committed the crime on Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Mathews Court.

If you can help identify the subject please contact Sgt. Prusinowski at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be considered for reward, please call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

