Beaufort Co. man wanted for attempted murder after woman shot

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County officials are looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting that happened Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a local hospital to meet with a woman who reported she was shot in Seabrook. The woman told BCSO she was shot somewhere on Delaney Circle by a “male subject.”

Investigators were able to identify the subject as 20-year-old Alexander Smalls, of Grays Hill, and secure a warrant for his arrest on charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Smalls is described as a black man, 5’5” tall and 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. BCSO says he has family in Grays Hill and may be in that area.

“Based on this incident, Smalls should be considered armed and dangerous, so we urge you not to approach him,” the sheriff’s office warned.

Anyone with information on Smalls’ location is urged to contact Lance Corporal Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Information can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers could qualify for a reward.

BCSO says as of Wednesday afternoon, the woman was in stable condition and recovering from her gunshot wounds.