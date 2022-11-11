BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man is behind bars after breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a minor.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), on Oct. 26, deputies were called to a home in the 890 block of Fording Island Road in Bluffton after an occupant was awakened by a strange person inside the home.

Deputies and the Bloodhound Tracking Team responded to the home in an effort to locate the subject, but no one was located at the time of the original search.

Through interviews with the occupants of the home, it was discovered that one victim was inappropriately touched by the suspect and personal belongings were stolen.

Investigators processed the crime scene and canvassed the area for any video or additional evidence that may assist in identifying the subject. Carlos Antonio Soto, 21, was then established as the suspect in the case.

BCSO’s Forensic Services Laboratory processed evidence collected from the crime scene and, through forensic analysis, investigators were able to confirm the suspect’s identity on Nov. 10.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Soto after receiving the results of the forensic analysis. Soto was arrested at his residence shortly after 8:00 p.m. and has been charged with first-degree burglary, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor-3rd degree, and petit larceny.

Soto is housed at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.