Beaufort Co. man charged in child porn case

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort County man has been arrested, accused of uploading child pornography online.

Shawn Lambe, 54, of Grays Hill, was arrested on Monday for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), investigators received a lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children of child porn being uploaded at a home on Middle River Road.

BCSO found that Lambe lived there alone and secured warrants to search the home, along with his arrest.

Lambe was taken into custody on Monday and is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Authorities seized computers, cellphones and electronic storage devices which will be searched by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Additional criminal charges for Lambe could result.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

The attorney general’s office will prosecute Lambe for all criminal charges stemming from the investigation.