Beaufort Co. man arrested, accused of posting child sexual abuse online

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested a man on sexual exploitation charges Tuesday.

BSCO says 31-year-old Andrew Jeremy Reed, of Lobeco, is charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree after he uploaded child sexual abuse images to the internet.

BCSO began investigating Reed after receiving notification from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) initiative that online child sexual abuse images were being uploaded from an address in Beaufort County, which was identified as Reed’s address.

On Sept. 23, Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant to search the home for computers and electronic devices used to upload the child sexual abuse images. During the search, investigators seized numerous computers, mobile phones and electronic storage devices.

No arrests were made that day.

Further examination of some of the evidence prompted investigators to obtain six arrest warrants for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree and arrest Reed on Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing. All criminal charges stemming from this investigation will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. BCSO says in-depth forensic examinations of the seized computers, mobile phones and electronic storage devices will be performed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and may lead to additional criminal charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your continued commitment to the safety of our community.