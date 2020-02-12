Beaufort Co. man accused of sexually assaulting minor at hotel

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a St. Helena Island hotel last month has been arrested.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Derrick Holmes, 39, of St. Helena Island, has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

BCSO said the investigation began on Jan. 14, a day after a girl — whose exact age has not been released — met with investigators to report she had been sexually assaulted by Holmes at a hotel.

“Following a forensic interview of the victim, as well as the collection of forensic evidence, investigators were able to substantiate the victim’s claims,” BCSO said.

Investigators presented their findings to a Beaufort County magistrate on Jan. 27 and the magistrate issued the two warrants.

BCSO couldn’t immediately locate Holmes so they contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Fugitive Task Force to assist.

The agencies received information that Holmes was working at a business on St. Helena Island and located him there on Wednesday morning.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

At this time, Holmes has not received a bond hearing on the two charges.