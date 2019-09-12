Bluffton Police arrest suspects accused of entering vehicles during hurricane evacuation

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WSAV) – Police in the Lowcountry have arrested two suspects accused of looking into and entering vehicles during last week’s hurricane evacuation.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), twin 19-year-old brothers Esteban Rosa-Mendez and Carlos Rosa-Mendez have been arrested for two counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Looting Under State Emergency and two counts of Petit Larceny.

Authorities say they are two of three suspects accused of entering vehicles on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Woodlake Villas.

On Thursday, BCSO says the Bluffton Police Department located the twins and took Esteban Rosa-Mendez into custody, but his brother fled the scene.

Authorities then conducted a search for Carlos Rosa-Mendez in the area of Tower Road between Buck Island Road and Simmonsville Road. He was not found.

Around 6:30 p.m., BCSO says residents of Bluffton’s Vista View Apartments reported a “suspicious person” in the area. Deputies responded, located Carlos Rosa-Mendez and took him into custody.

The twins were both transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The third suspect allegedly involved in the incidents last week has not been identified.