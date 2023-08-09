BURTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s (BCSO) search for a suspect accused of killing his stepfather in Feb. 2022, has ended after a year-long manhunt.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on February 4, 2022, deputies responded to Godwin Mobile Home Park in Burton for the report of a gunshot victim. Once there, deputies located 29-year-old Christian Hernandez, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Before law enforcement arrived 23-year-old Daniel Adame-Guatemala left the home in a pickup truck. Hernandez was married to his mother at the time.

Warrants for Adame-Guatemala’s arrest were obtained and he was listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Through the investigation, it was learned Adame-Guatemala escaped to Mexico.

BCSO investigators, along with U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities, worked together to locate him; however, Adame-Guatemala once again evaded arrest, fleeing to South America.

On July 5, United States Customs and Border Protection captured Adame-Guatemala trying to cross the border illegally in Hildago County, Tx.

On Aug. 8, Adame-Guatemala waived extradition. U.S. Marshals Service transported him from Texas to Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, where members of the BCSO took him into custody.

Daniel Adame-Guatemala, 23, is now in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center and has been allegedly charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 A.M. in the General Sessions Court.