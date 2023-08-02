BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is planning a training exercise focused on an active shooter scenario with first responders.

Beaufort County public safety agencies, along with the Beaufort County School District and Beaufort Memorial Hospital will be conducting the training on Aug. 3.

This will be a functional exercise that will take place at Lady’s Island Middle School, Beaufort High School, and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Public safety agencies within Beaufort County have been participating in combined active shooter training for 14 years.

According to the BCSO, the community should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement, fire/EMS, and school district staff in those areas between 8:00 A.M. and 12 P.M.