BCSO: Three Hilton Head shooting suspects arrested

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced three arrests linked to a Hilton Head shooting on August 26 that injured four people.

BCSO deputies arrested Tyrise Blake, 20, Derrick Frazier Jr., 28, and Bernard Garvin Jr., 28, Thursday.

The three men face charges including four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

BCSO deputies responded August 26 to a disturbance at the corner of Muddy Creek and Spanish Wells roads on Hilton Head Island, where 20 to 25 people had gathered in the road.

At the scene, deputies discovered three men and one woman had been shot. All survived their injuries and are recovering.

BCSO says two firearms and multiple cartridge casings of varying caliber were recovered at the scene.

Bernard Garvin Jr., Tyrise Blake and Derrick Frazier Jr.

The Sheriff’s office says witnesses interviews and evidence led them to identify Garvin Jr., Frazier Jr. and Blake as persons of interest.

The three men remain in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.