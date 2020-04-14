BCSO: SWAT responds to possible barricade situation following domestic disturbance in Lowcountry

DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – A SWAT team is on the scene of a home in the Lowcountry where a person has possibly barricaded following a domestic disturbance.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), along with SWAT, deputies and investigators remain outside of a home on Keans Neck Road in Dale.

The sheriff’s office says a domestic disturbance occurred there late Tuesday morning. The possible barricaded subject was described only as a male.

Additional details on the incident have not been released at this time.

Nearby residents can expect law enforcement to be on scene for the next few hours, BCSO said. Neighbors and motorists are urged to temporarily avoid the Keans Neck Road area.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.