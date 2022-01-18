BCSO: Subject barricaded in Hilton Head home with shotgun

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County deputies and SWAT members are at a home on Hilton Head Island, where a person is said to be barricaded inside with a shotgun.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to the home on Ashton Cove Drive shortly after 1 p.m. to a report of a barricaded male subject.

The individual, who BCSO said is alone, reportedly fired the shotgun once in the garage.

The sheriff’s office said authorities have established a perimeter around the home. Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates on this developing story.