BCSO seeks to identify subjects in ‘smash-and-grab’ theft of handgun at Hilton Head pawn shop

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public for help identifying two subjects in a “smash-and-grab” theft of a handgun at a Hilton Head Island pawn shop.

BCSO says on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m., a male subject entered a pawn shop on Mathews Drive, smashed a glass display case and stole the handgun from the case.

Deputies responded and met with employees who reported that the same subject had been inside the store twice earlier that day. Employees said that during one of the two visits, the subject was accompanied by another male.

Video surveillance from the pawn shop revealed the following:

The subjects appear to be white with slender to medium builds.

Both appear to be in their late teens or early 20’s.

The subjects may be traveling in a silver pickup truck.

Both were wearing neck gaiters or bandanas on their faces.

The subject who stole the handgun word a dark face-covering, a red T-shirt, long dark pants and light-colored sneakers with neon pink shoe laces. He changed clothes and face-covering between visits to the shop.

Anyone who has information on the identities of the two subjects is asked to contact Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.