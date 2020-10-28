BCSO seeks to identify motorcyclist who pointed gun at family in Bluffton road rage incident

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public for help identifying a motorcyclist who pointed a gun at a family in a road rage incident.

On Oct. 23 around 8 p.m., a family traveling in a vehicle was pursued by three motorcyclists on Simmonsville Road in Bluffton.

BCSO says as one of the motorcyclists pulled in front of the family’s car to force them to stop, another one pulled alongside the vehicle, pointed a handgun and yelled racial slurs at the family before driving off.

One of the family members in the vehicle was able to photograph the male motorcyclist who pointed the gun at them. The photo is shown below.

Anyone who has information on his identity is asked to contact PFC Michael Clouse at 843-255-3309 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.