BCSO seeks to identify man in connection to convenience store shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with a shooting at a convenience store on Friday.

BCSO says that at approximately 4:05 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an adult male gunshot victim outside of the Tiger Express at Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island.

The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for more intensive treatment. As of Monday afternoon, the victim remains hospitalized.

At the scene Friday, deputies learned that an unidentified African American male, who is believed to be responsible for the shooting, left the Tiger Express in a white Nissan Sedan before authorities arrived. Video surveillance at the store shows the incident, the subject and the white Nissan.

BCSO is asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity or the incident to contact Sergeant DuHamel at 843-255-3430.